The Temple Boys had their hands full when partygoers rukked hand uit at the group’s much-anticipated Areveerend Bash, which was hosted at Pigeon Hall in Ravensmead on Friday. The TikTok sensations who have taken the Cape by storm and hail from Ravensmead and Uitsig, had social media buzzing as bloody videos about the violence circulated over the weekend.

There was also speculation that one of the group members, Chadley aka Mr Werkhom, was viciously stabbed and taken to hospital. However, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says police are not aware of a stabbing at the Pigeon Hall on Friday night. ATTACKED: The Temple Boys hurt at Ravensmead concert The Daily Voice spoke to Ronin “Mr Stifler” Johannes, who confirms that he and some of his fellow group members were injured but said no one was stabbed or hospitalised.

He says a fight broke out among the audience and then some mense started throwing the group with liquor bottles. “We got hurt and we are still injured but we are still continuing to do our gigs,” Johannes explains. “We were standing at the top by the DJs and a fight broke out in the crowd and people started fighting with mekaar and then mense started throwing beer bottles at us.

“A paar bottles struck us and a few of our friends. That was when the police came, but we are alright.” The singer says they are very disappointed with how their event turned out. “This was our first event and we wanted to make it a big success because our plan was to use it as a fundraiser to give back to the community,” Johannes adds.

“Our intention was to hand out bread, soup and food but now it looks like we are the bad people.” Videos are circulating online of some partygoers giving their account of events that took place. Explicit footage show how some laaities are covered in blood and surrounded by police. Johannes adds that because of the violence, the party had to end early at around 10pm.