The iconic SABC children’s educational TV programme, Takalani Sesame, has set out tackle the increase in bullying at South African schools with the launch of their new season. With 1.2 million learners returning to schools in Western Cape this week, the 2024 school year has officially started and along with this comes cases of bullying.

During the first few weeks of a new school year, children may experience a wide range of emotions. While some may be eager to get back into their routines, engage in extra-curricular activities and see their friends, others may be a little nervous about starting at a new school altogether. Takalani Sesame’s Season 14 offers children and their caregivers functional ways of helping them recognise and regulate their feelings. Throughout the season, laaities can explore how big feelings affect us all, especially children.

Senior Education and Deputy Managing Director at Sesame Workshop South Africa, Mari Payne, shares tips and advice on how parents, teachers, and kids can take action to prevent bullying.She says: “While children are expected to adjust well in the first few months, maybe occasionally prompting teachers and parents to confront big feelings along the way, sometimes they can experience ‘shock’ from adjusting to new routines and surroundings, which can cause unpleasant behavioural changes in them throughout the academic year.” She adds that young children struggle with processing and expressing emotions. In these instances, “big feelings” in children can often develop into aggressive behaviour, leading to bullying tendencies, if not dealt with.

Payne adds: “If you experienced bullying as a child, you most likely recall feeling alone, insecure and helpless. “Research indicates that the bullying endured as a child might have been so horrific that its consequences may still be felt today as an adult. “This lack of healing is especially true if the bullying was never resolved or addressed when you were younger.”