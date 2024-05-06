There is a new face in the beloved Afrikaans telenovela, Arendsvlei who will definitely be ruffling some feathers. For the longest time, everyone was scared of Desmond Galant, played by Alistair Isobell, but turns out his sister Audrey is the real villain in the family.

Taryn Hess, 40, plays the role of Audrey and made her appearance three weeks ago when she came out of the mang, and viewers have been warned to strap in because things are gonna get wild. She says: “There is such a love/hate (feeling) for the character. Some people love her because she is bringing order into the house and is a nice opponent for Rachel and putting Bompie in his place, but at the same time people feel she is too forward and taking over. Pulling strings: Aunty Audrey has been causing a stir or two. Picture: supplied “It has been interesting because when it comes to the violence, it is unlike me but I really had to tap into really dark places of myself to get there.

“Audrey has a lot of resentment for being locked up because she missed out on life. “She has really challenged me as an actress, it is completely out of my comfort zone. “People have seen the level of insanity that Audrey has reached now so people can expect a lot more drama from aunty Audrey, it’s just going to escalate until the end.”

Taryn will also be making an appearance in MNet’s White Lies and Summertide. When she is not on screen, the mom of three is a drama teacher and belly dancer. Bad: Star Izobell’s Desmond. Photographer: Tracey Adams She moved from Oudtshoorn to Cape Town in 2002 to study at the University of Cape Town and AFDA.