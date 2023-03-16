Alistair Izobell is a man of many talents and now you can also catch this legendary entertainer in his element on television. Viewers of the popular local telenovela Arendsvlei are in for a treat, when the face behind the mysterious Desmond Gelant will finally be revealed.

Alistair is no stranger to acting, having starred in the famous District 6 The Musical at the age of 11. He tells the Daily Voice: “It is a bit overwhelming yet daunting and exciting, because it is not a medium I am used to in my 39-year career. “It is something that I always avoided but I certainly got the bug when I was doing Skemerdans and I enjoyed the roll out of the characterisation and execution.”

More on this Izobell’s back and reg to jol

Alistair says while he was familiar with some of the actors and actresses on Arendsvlei, he never watched the show until two weeks ago, and has since caught up with 93 episodes. “I watched it all to know exactly what this character was about and nou kan jy my niks vertel van Arendsvlei nie,” he says. DRAMA: Alistair starring in Arendsvlei “People don’t realise how intense the workload is for actors; on my second day I had 13 scenes with Kim from six the morning till 6.30pm – no other actors.

“I have a huge amount of respect for not only the technical people, writers and directors but the entire crew, it’s intense but it’s something I have fallen in love with.” The villainous Desmond, the father of ‘Bompie’, has been talked about since the first episode of Arendsvlei and now mense can finally see who he is. “He has been feared for all this time and now that he is there people know what he is about.