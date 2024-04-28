What do three men from the Cape Flats with a strong social media following have in common? Reality Bites, a new podcast recently launched on YouTube and Spotify. “Reality Bites: Sipping Truth, Stirring Perspectives” was started by Lucian Albertyn, Lawrence Ashley and Marlon Patrick in March.

The fun-loving trio capsules the podcast's commitment to candid discussions and thought-provoking conversations. Described as a dynamic podcast that goes beyond the surface to uncover the genuine stories and insights of influential personalities across diverse industries. The weekly hour of entertainment is a captivating blend of humour, wisdom and sincerity, providing fans with an authentic and entertaining experience. Reality Bites on set. Picture: Supplied Patrick, is a forensic analyst and law graduate with an impressive two-million reach, brings his charm and sophistication to the platform.

“The inception of the Reality Bites Concept stemmed from a meaningful discussion between myself and Lawrence during a TikTok Event, where we shared a mutual desire to reshape perceptions on pertinent issues,” the Belhar resident said. “Kelly Fortuin and Lucian Albertyn overheard our conversation and subsequently collaborated to propose the creation of a podcast. This venture offered us a platform to delve into the lives and experiences of beloved figures in the entertainment industry, the person behind the persona and how they navigated their way through difficult times while also highlighting positive aspects within their journey so we can share that with our community. “In a landscape often overshadowed by negativity, we aimed to spotlight individuals making a positive impact and explore how their stories can inspire us.”

Albertyn, from Elsies River, is a director on the Expresso Morning Show on S3 brings his live show experiences to the table with his blend of fresh and flexible content and topic discussions. He said: “Together, our dynamic has been enriched by the presence of five wonderful guests: Leigh-Anne Williams, Graeme Richards, Ryle De Morny, Dean Smith, and Chad, also known as BushyWopp. We are excited for you to discover the upcoming line-up and share in the warmth and camaraderie we've experienced.” With a keen interest in the lifestyle perspective, host Ashley, from Goodwood, brings his vibrant social media presence to the team as they dive into the lives of local public figures.

He said: “The genesis of the Reality Bites Podcast was a collaborative endeavour, catalysed by Kelly's attentive ear and visionary drive and Lucian being such a important figure in the industry. The pivotal discussion at an event sparked the journey we now tread collectively. “Kelly and Lucian deserve accolades for not just discussing ideas, but for their remarkable ability to actualize them. “Their prowess in conceptualization and grassroots brand engagement, despite our lacking prior experience in a project like this, is truly commendable especially due our podcast isn't about sensationalism; it's about igniting transformative conversations with a simple yet profound impact.”

Fortuin, the Creative Producer, said: “From trending issues to timeless dilemmas but ultimately a story of how each guest has overcome trials on their journey, Reality Bites Podcast promises to engage, challenge and uplift audiences with its thought-provoking content and diverse range of guests.” The podcast airs every Thursday at 8pm with a repeat on Monday night called the Recap Nightcap. They also release a weekly playlist called SounBites,curated by each guest who takes the couch, every Monday on Spotify. They also do a live show on Tiktok and Instagram on a Monday evening.