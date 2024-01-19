Gather your family and friends this Sunday for a free live entertainment at the V&A Waterfront. This month the Amphitheatre will continue their “Take The Stage” Summer Series at the V&A Waterfront, so you can be sure that your Sunday summer days are taken care of.

Taking the stage this Sunday to give the mense a jol of a time is the Hassan’adas band, featuring John Hassan as the vocalist, arranger, composer, percussionist supreme and producer, who fronts this groovy and vibrant Afro-Latin ensemble. He is a highly-acclaimed musician and most sought- after percussionist across all the performance platforms in Southern Africa. John has played on over 100 albums, performed on tours and at festivals both within and outside the continent of Africa and has collaborated with numerous local and international artists.

This Sunday you will get to see the band live in action playing all your favourite Latin-type tunes and the hits that fans have come to know and love. The band features Mornay Hoffmeester on drums, Lucas Khumalo on bass, Nathan Carolus on guitar, Trevino Isaacs on keyboards and John Hassan on percussion and vocals. This is an event you do not want to miss and there is no cover charge.