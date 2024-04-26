Siphelele Ngxaza, 24, signed on to a new record label called Roben Island Music Entertainment and says his new track is personal.

“I am very excited about being signed to a record label who have sustainable artists and are able to make things happen. I got signed at the beginning of April and I am so thankful for the opportunity,” he says.

“This EP is about how we often doubt ourselves and minimise the time you are able to make your dream come true. I also doubted myself but had to shift the focus to my career and it paid off.

“With this track I want to inspire the youth especially my hometown in Khayelitsha because the area is plagued with crime and drug abuse. I want the youngsters to see that music and entertainment can be fun and it is possible (to succeed).”