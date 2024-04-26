Khayelitsha born hip hop artist Young SNG has released a new single titled ‘No Doubt’ as part of his debut EP.
Siphelele Ngxaza, 24, signed on to a new record label called Roben Island Music Entertainment and says his new track is personal.
“I am very excited about being signed to a record label who have sustainable artists and are able to make things happen. I got signed at the beginning of April and I am so thankful for the opportunity,” he says.
“This EP is about how we often doubt ourselves and minimise the time you are able to make your dream come true. I also doubted myself but had to shift the focus to my career and it paid off.
“With this track I want to inspire the youth especially my hometown in Khayelitsha because the area is plagued with crime and drug abuse. I want the youngsters to see that music and entertainment can be fun and it is possible (to succeed).”
Young SNG has worked with artists such as Vezz on his first Amapiano track, as well as Ricky Raw from the US.
The song ‘No Doubt’ is part of a five track EP which will be released later this year.
“We might add more songs to the EP because people are engaging positively to the content. This EP is more about my personal experiences, I speak about things I have been through which will also be followed by a music video.”
The track ‘No Doubt’ is available on YouTube.