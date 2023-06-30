An aspiring rapper from Khayelitsha has made his debut on the international rap scene after collaborating with American artist Ricky Raw on an inspirational track. Lucas Siphelele Ngxaza, also known as Young SNG, said the opportunity is proof that where you grow up does not determine your future.

The 23-year-old local musician recently collaborated with Ricky Raw, to record their song Don’t Rush. An excited Lucas was contacted by Ricky, who slid into his DMs (direct messages), after seeing him on social media. GLOBAL EXPOSURE: Young SNG of Khayelitsha.Picture supplied “I was so excited when I realised what was happening,” he explained.

“I mean, I am a guy from Khayelitsha and here an international artist is asking me to spit [rap] on a track with him. “He suggested the collaboration and I grabbed the opportunity because the song would also speak volumes to the youth,” Lucas added. The song, which focuses on the power of words, has since been released on Deezer.

Lucas said: “He [Ricky Raw] sent me his verse and I did mine. I also made the beat and it was produced by Floggy, who is the engineer. “This song speaks more about things we have missed out on because we were told to not rush. “Often we hear these words and it limits the things we could’ve accomplished at a very young age as a youth.