Movie star Kevin Hart feels "happy and secure" amid his ongoing feud with Katt Williams.
The 52-year-old comedian has been openly critical of Hart, 44, over recent months, questioning some of his career decisions, but the Hollywood star insists he isn't concerned with what Williams has to say.
Hart told WSJ. Magazine: "It’s entertainment. If that’s what he fuels himself off, God bless him. Good for him.
"I hope he gets all that he needs and he wants, and I’m here cheering for him from afar."
Hart claimed that he doesn't feel any anger towards Williams, in spite of his recent criticism. "That’s my real energy. I really mean it! That’s how happy and secure I am with my career and my life."
In January, Hart described Williams's criticism of him as "sad".
The actor took to social media to respond to the outspoken comedian. He wrote on X: “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad”
Prior to that, Williams belittled Hart's stand-up comedy career.
During an appearance on the 'Club Shay Shay' YouTube show, Williams said: "In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club."
Williams also claimed that he rejected a series of movie roles before they were offered to Hart.
He added: "It’s interesting, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Again, I’m on the winning side of these decisions."
