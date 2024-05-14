Mandalay artist illRow aka the Cape Doctor has dropped a new tune via his record label Medical Rekordz.
His song titled ‘Don Row’ is his first single for the year after dropping random freestyles on social media to keep his fans entertained.
illRow whose real name is Brandon Titus has been making waves in the music industry and radio, with his music being playlisted on Good Hope FM and Bush Radio.
He’s done collaborations with Hip-Hop artists such as Youngsta CPT, Heinz CPT and Shaney Jay but then decided to go solo as many others consider him a ''Don'' or ''Doctor'' of Hip-Hop/Entertainment.
illRow says: “The motivation behind the track was to celebrate years of hard work and persistence by proclaiming myself the title as a “Don” or “Doctor” obviously in a metaphorical sense. Many kids want to call themselves Dons. A Don is technically a teacher. You need to put in a certain amount of hours in life to qualify as someone who can teach anyone anything.”
“Subliminally my message would be that you are only entitled to certain titles in your respective industry if you’ve got the work to show for it and if people can actually recognise you as someone with a lot of value and knowledge or experience to give. Other than that it’s just a typical cool rap song where I flex my abilities.”
He adds that a video for the track is in the works however a date has not yet been set for its release yet, but fans can expect more structured projects this year with more versatile features.
The song “Don Row’ is available on all streaming platforms.