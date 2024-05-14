His song titled ‘Don Row’ is his first single for the year after dropping random freestyles on social media to keep his fans entertained.

illRow whose real name is Brandon Titus has been making waves in the music industry and radio, with his music being playlisted on Good Hope FM and Bush Radio.

He’s done collaborations with Hip-Hop artists such as Youngsta CPT, Heinz CPT and Shaney Jay but then decided to go solo as many others consider him a ''Don'' or ''Doctor'' of Hip-Hop/Entertainment.

Mandalay artist illRow aka the Cape Doctor has dropped a new tune via his record label Medical Rekordz. pic supplied

illRow says: “The motivation behind the track was to celebrate years of hard work and persistence by proclaiming myself the title as a “Don” or “Doctor” obviously in a metaphorical sense. Many kids want to call themselves Dons. A Don is technically a teacher. You need to put in a certain amount of hours in life to qualify as someone who can teach anyone anything.”