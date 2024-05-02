Hip Hop legend Emile Jansen were among several South Africans who were honoured at a special award ceremony hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Jansen received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver.

The Order of Ikhamanga is awarded to South Africans who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, or sport. The larney ceremony was held at the President’s guest house in Pretoria on Tuesday. Special power: Order of Ikhamanga in Silver. Picture: supplied Jansen, 55, aka Emile YX? who is originally from Cape Town, currently lives in Atlanta, USA.

Jansen is best known as a founding member of pioneering group Black Noise, and the founder of Heal the Hood Project. He flew in to SA for the event and uitgevat in traditional wear. “I was wearing my brother shoes, because I don’t like formal shoes but out of respect for my parents and elders and the memory of our fallen heroes, I also had a black pants that’s Indian style stove pipe to represent my Indian heritage, an African print shirt that my wife bought me from Ghana to represent my African heritage and a Bushman necklace that I bought at !khwa Ttu.”