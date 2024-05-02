Hip Hop legend Emile Jansen were among several South Africans who were honoured at a special award ceremony hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Jansen received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver.
The Order of Ikhamanga is awarded to South Africans who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, or sport.
The larney ceremony was held at the President’s guest house in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Jansen, 55, aka Emile YX? who is originally from Cape Town, currently lives in Atlanta, USA.
Jansen is best known as a founding member of pioneering group Black Noise, and the founder of Heal the Hood Project.
He flew in to SA for the event and uitgevat in traditional wear.
“I was wearing my brother shoes, because I don’t like formal shoes but out of respect for my parents and elders and the memory of our fallen heroes, I also had a black pants that’s Indian style stove pipe to represent my Indian heritage, an African print shirt that my wife bought me from Ghana to represent my African heritage and a Bushman necklace that I bought at !khwa Ttu.”
He said of his award: “I was impressed by the power that this could have to heal our country and decrease the negativity about our abilities to solve our own problems instead of just complaining. We are a nation that needs healing and a sense of positivity of the people’s power again.”
He says it was a proud moment when he shook the hand of President Cyril Ramaphosa as he received his award.
“I was honoured because he represents as the democratically elected public servant that serves the will of the majority of the people of South Africa that elected him.”