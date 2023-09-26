Not only is the South African Hip Hop Museum Hall of Fame inductee celebrating 41 years of hip hop in Mzansi, he’s also celebrating his appointment as the international director for Hip Hop Congress.

Cape Flats hip hop legend Emile YX? has returned to Cape Town to celebrate hip hop in the Mother City.

Fresh from his appointment, the activist, real name Emile Jansen, arrived innie Kaap last week from the US Atlanta, Georgia , to host a celebration of the impact of hip hop culture on youth from the 1980s, 90s and 2000s.

Among his goals is to educate Kaapse mense about the city’s global impact because he wysed that locals seldom celebrate their own heroes.

Some of the examples he listed include Black Noise, Prophets of Da City, Brasse vannie Kaap, Godessa, Kanyi Mavi, Dope Saint Jude, YoungstaCPT, Hemelbesem, Jitsvinger, Driemanskapp, Moodphase 5, Dokoom and Ben Sharpa.