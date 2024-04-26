Hip hop legend Emile Jansen is one of several South Africans who will be receiving a National Order award by the Presidency. The Chancellor of the National Orders, Director-General in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, has announced the names of the honourees, who will receive the awards at a ceremony next Tuesday.

Among the list of recipients is Cape Town's own Emile Jansen who is now living in Atlanta, USA. He receives the award under The Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his contribution in the field of arts and hip hop culture in South Africa. Presidency: Phindile Baleni. File photo. GautengProvince/Twitter National Orders are the highest awards that our country, through the President, bestows on citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and who have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans. In the statement released on 24 April, Chancellor Baleni said: “His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa will bestow on deserving recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.”

Known as his b-boy persona Emile ‘YX?, Jansen is best known as a founding member of pioneering group Black Noise, and the founder of Heal the Hood Project. He is also known for his activism and community work via Mixed Mense, Heal the Hood Project’s practical school. A proud Emile told Daily Voice: “I'm very surprised but also honoured for the acknowledgement of the award and my hope is that more ouens involved in the culture, that have nationally been doing a lot of work in the communities, know that it’s not just about me but all of them on the ground doing the work.”

Emile is currently a guest lecturer at the University of California and Georgia State University. He is also in the process of uploading the books he wrote digitally so that more people can have access to it. He is currently working on a book about creating solutions in poverty stricken communities.