DJ Sophia is a breath of fresh air. If there’s one thing this dynamic young spinmaster wants people to know about her, it is that she’s energetic and they’d better be ready to party as she loves to entertain. The 10-year-old, will be performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) free concert taking place on Thursday May 2 at the Greenmarket Square.

Music runs in this pint-sized dynamo’s genes, as she learned her craft from her dad, a former DJ himself (DJ Iano), turned music manager. We caught up with her to ask how she started out and what makes this Athlone-born beauty smile. “I used to watch my dad play at home and one day when he left the room, I just started messing around with his tables. I was fascinated, and it’s just grown from there.”

From a blossoming talent, Ian has helped coached his young daughter, who now, he says, “is better than I was!”. Mum Sharna is just as proud of the young prodigy. Sophia, who clearly holds her family very dear, says that her mum helps to keep her grounded. “Mum is very proud of me and encourages me to always do my best and she helps me to help others too. Community is important.”

The talented young artist, who has every intention of going professional and travelling the world when she graduates from school, is very community minded and hosts an annual blanket and perishables drive. The next one is coming up on June 1 in aid of women and children and will be supported by a host of motorcycle clubs, motorheads and community-minded folks. Sophia also believes that school and education are important and she loves reading. She’s also got a sharp sense of humour - when asked what her favourite subject is, she smartly quipped “break!”.

The Grade 5 learner has a motto too, she wants to share with the world. “Follow your dreams because your dreams can lead you to the right path.” The right path for DJ Sophia and the best thing about being a DJ?

“I love to entertain and when people dance to my music and I see happy people, I just want to keep doing what I’m doing.” So, what can everyone expect on Thursday? “I’m very excited and honoured to be playing at the free concert, I know it’s such a big thing for Cape Town. My favourite artist is Chris Brown, I love his music and his dance moves, so I’ll be playing a lot of upbeat tunes with a combo of hip hop and R&B, and I’m sure I’ll mix in a few jazz numbers too that I know and love.