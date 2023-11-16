A tiny DJ is set to rock the Festive Lights switch-on concert alongside heavyweights like Cassper Nyovest and Focalistic. The stacked show is set to take place on Sunday, 26 November, and 10-year-old DJ Sophia is ready to wreck the decks with DJ Eazy.

This event is not to be missed, as there is something for everyone. This year’s theme being “City with a Future of Hope”, it also includes an exciting dance competition to show off their moves that express the optimism and endless possibilities reflected around them. LIGHT IT UP: Liggies to ring in Dezemba The competition closed yesterday, and the dance-off will take place this Sunday, 19 November, from 1pm at the V&A Waterfront. The winner will walk away with a R10 000 cash prize, while the runners-up will win R3000 and R2000 respectively.

The winner will also get to perform at the premier event on 26 November on the Grand Parade. Keeping the crowd entertained between the acts at the liggies show is Good Hope FM’s DJ Eazy, who invited mense to come out in their numbers. He says: “It is a family festival, so the idea is to play a lot of South African music because right now the biggest song on the planet is by a South African artist named Tyla, with her track ‘Water’ and everybody knows that song. I have remixed the song so I will play my own version of it. SPECIAL: DJ Eazy “I plan to cater for everyone, young and old, and promise some feel-good vibes. People are going to party on the parade.”