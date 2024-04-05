Global music sensation DJ Shalé has touched down in Cape Town and is amped to showcase her self-taught DJ skills at club TAO on Saturday. The 31-year-old Jay Shalé shot to fame via social media and grew her South African fan base via the internet.

Known for her infectious energy and love for music; DJ Shalé's journey began in 2016, and since then, she has captured hearts worldwide with her passion and charisma. Originally from Germany and now a proud Texas Southern University alum, DJ Shalé made her mark with a viral 90s throwback mix. She has opened for Jazzy Jeff, pioneered as the first front-facing DJ for the Atlanta Dream, and has played on international stages from New Zealand to Nigeria. Kwaai: Jay Shalé, 31, is a self-taught DJ. Pictures supplied The vibrant DJ who calls the Mother City the home of her biggest South African fan base, is bringing her unique blend of beats to ‘Unlocked Rhythms’ with her live sets at Club TAO on Saturday.

More on this Global music sensation DJ Shalé performing in Cape Town and Joburg

“I am so thankful, music is a universal language and I love how it brings people together. “Ironically enough, based on data from my socials, Cape Town is the top and highest city outside of the US that supports me. I'm super excited to jam out with you guys! “This show is going to probably be one of, if not, my absolute favourite, I can feel it already.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Shalé (@jay_shale) DJ Shalé is most popular for her intimate living room set ups which fans love. “I've always wanted it to feel like we were just all hanging out in a home, enjoying great music together. My set has changed over the years as I've moved into different places, but right now when I livestream, it's in my in-home studio.” She also recently got engaged to her partner; the three-time Grammy nominated singer Asiahn Bryan, 36.