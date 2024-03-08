The Youngblood-Africa Gallery on Bree Street, will play host to a hip-hop tribute show of epic proportions this Saturday. The iconic Cape Flats hip-hop group Brasse Vannie Kaap (BVK) will be celebrated for their important contribution to the local music industry.

Aside from their solid footprint in Cape Town, the group also secured two SAMA nominations since they started in 1996. After the death of Ashley Titus a.k.a Mr Fat in 2007, due to natural causes, the band members went solo. They have occasionally performed together over the years, and recently reunited for a kykNET documentary about their rise on the music scene.

Fans get to be part of this doccie by attending a special tribute show on Saturday. Sharing the stage with BVK will be acts such as Beat Bangaz, YoungstaCPT, CREAM MACHINE, Bliksemstraal, and more. Brasse Vannie Kaap Grandmaster Ready D said: “We believe it's crucial to control the narrative when telling our stories. BVK embodies the depth and breadth of hip-hop culture, and both the live show and documentary aim to illuminate these facets.

“These experiences offer the audience a chance to reconnect with the group and, for those unfamiliar with South African hip-hop and Afrikaans rap, the opportunity to gain a foundation in its cultural aspects and diverse expressions, showcased through live performance.” “This project also celebrates our unique cultural heritage, language, and dialect, specific to Cape Town and the Cape Flats.” Tickets to the show are free on www.quicket.co.za, but limited due to venue size and capacity.