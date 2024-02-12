The month of pride is off to a colourful start as a new King and Queen was crowned on Saturday at a star-studded event at the Joseph Stone Auditorium. It was all glitz and glam when 24 contestants took to the stage to work the catwalk in swimwear and dazzling evening wear as the vied for the titles of Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride.

The contestants did not hold back with their unique style, but in the end it was Kendall Leigh Cupido from Athlone and Wesley Ourson from Elsies River who won the judges’ hearts. The new Miss Cape Town Pride, Kendall Li Cupido, 25, - who is transgender - says it was her first time entering the pageant and she did not expect to win. Cupido says: “It feels so surreal, everything has not sunk in yet. “I want to use my social media presence to create trans awareness because there are always attacks on trans girls, especially on social media, and it upsets me.

“I have been through that and I wouldn’t want anyone else to also go through it.” Miss Cape Town Pride Kendall Li Cupido pic by Errol Stroebel Miss Cape Town Pride with first and second princess picture by Errol Stroebel The dancer is completing her last year in finance at Varsity College and previously competed in the Miss Pestova Pageant, in which she placed first princess. Professional dancer Wesley Ourson a.k.a Wesley Le Cap, 22, was the youngest contestant for Mr Pride and this was also his first time competing in a pageant.

He adds: “Now that I have won, my main goal is to spread awareness, a lot of love and respect within the community because if we don’t start within our community then what are we doing.” Wesley Ourson, 22 from Elsies River (2) pic by Errol Stroebel Wesley Ourson, 22 from Elsies River (2) pic by Errol Stroebel A moment of silence was held for Diego Jacobs who was stabbed and killed in Delft for being gay. Pageant Director Barry Reid adds: “What a night – amazing audience, great performers and a wonderful result.