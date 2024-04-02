Beyonce insists she is not dikbek after the Grammys overlooked her again for Album of the Year for her latest offering, Cowboy Carter. Despite being the most awarded artist in the history of the Grammy Awards, the 42-year-old superstar has never won the big prize, and on her new song “sweet honey buckiin”, she makes it known that she doesn’t care.

She sings: “A-O-T-Y, I ain’t win (Let’s go) / I ain’t stung by them / Take that s*** on the chin / Come back and f*** up the pen.” Bey’s new album unexpectedly ventures into country music territory, and features duets with Miley Cyrus, and cameos from Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. There’s also tribute covers of the Beatles’ Blackbird and Parton’s Jolene.

The reviews haven't all been kwaai. The Texas Hold 'Em hit- maker's dig at the Recording Academy comes after her husband, music mogul Jay-Z, called the Grammys out on the issue. Jay – who won the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammys – said during his own acceptance speech: "We want y'all to get it right. Atleast getting close to right. And obviously it's subjective. Y'all don't gotta clap at everything. Obviously it's subjective because, you know, it's music and it's opinion-based.

“But, you know, some things ... I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work.” The 54-year-old rapper added: “Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.” Her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Row- land, felt “proud” of Jay-Z for rekking his bek.