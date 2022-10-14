After the successful third edition of Cotton Fest, and the first since founder Riky Rick died earlier this year, the popular music and street culture event is set to take over the Kaap for the first time this summer. Organisers have announced that the event will take place at the Paarden Eiland Park on Saturday, December 10.

Curated as more than just a festival, this youth culture gathering celebrates the new wave of music, fashion and lifestyle. “Cape Town we are coming for you! The University of Cottonfest is going on tour and is set to take place on 10 December 2022 at Paarden Eland Park, Transvaal Street, Paarden Eiland. “Our University Campus experience includes two stages featuring some of South Africa’s best artists, merch, sports area and more. Cape Town Class of 2022, are you ready? Early bird tickets coming soon, follow link in bio #cottonfest2022” read a tweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CottonFest (@cottonfestjhb) Similar to the Joburg iteration, Cotton Fest Cape Town will feature some of South Africa’s finest talent, with headline artists from the Cape and Jozi. The second stage will feature a new wave of young hip hop talent alongside some of the biggest names on the amapiano scene. There will also be something known as The Tuckshop. “Bringing together proudly South African brands, the merchandise area will showcase the best of what local creatives have to offer with unique pieces, limited branded fashion items and other sought after accessories,” read a press release sent to IOL Entertainment. “Festival-goers will have a curated shopping experience as they cop merchandise at the University of Cotton Fest’s tuck shop.”