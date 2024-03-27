You’ve often heard him say his catchphrase “Please be a lekker willie werker”, and on Tuesday comedian and sports presenter Dalin Oliver said it for the final time on the Big Breakfast Show on Good Hope FM. Dalin, 35, is leaving the station after 14 years to focus on his stand-up comedy career.

The former high school teacher’s journey with the radio station started in 2010 when he won the UCT leg of Good Hope FM’s Campus DJ Search. A few years later, he officially signed on as a sports presenter, and then became part of the Big Breakfast Show team. Dalin, from Retreat, says he has fond memories of his crazy time at the station.

Dalin Oliver during the station’s photo shoot. Supplied Dalin tells the Daily Voice: “We honestly had an epic time. I have so many amazing memories on and off air. “It is difficult to choose one, but if I had to mention a few it would [include] coming to work in a wetsuit, swimming cap and goggles and then live crossing onto radio and SABC Sport [TV] to millions of South Africans. “[This was] when Tatjana Schoenmaker broke the 200m breaststroke world record and Bianca Buitendag won silver in women’s surfing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Going ghost hunting is definitely up there with one of my favourite moments, and then running half naked on the M5 during one of our outside broadcasts.” Good Hope FM’s Big Breakfast show host Stan Mars says Dalin is a yster. Stan says: “The listeners loved him, they adored him and could not get enough of him. As a colleague he has become a very good friend of mine [and he is] a good human being. His presence on the show will be missed immensely, but Dalin Oliver is going to take over the world.”