The biggest global breakdancing competition, Red Bull BC One celebrates 20 years as it seeks to unearth the latest South African talent at this year’s regional cyphers. The much anticipated hip hop competition is known to draw hundreds of enthusiasts to the annual event.

From breaking to DJing, photography, graffiti and MCing, an array of colour and versatility will be on showcase for the world to see, with the very best of SA’s breakers going all out to see who comes out on top. The breaking battle royale is set to take place across some of SA’s most iconic landmarks. PAYING HOMAGE: DJ Ready D The tour kicked off at Newtown Junction last Saturday, and will be followed by the Rooftop on Bree in Cape Town on Saturday before ending off at the Gallery on Produce in Gqeberha next Saturday.

The highly-anticipated national finals returns to Johannesburg on 23 March, where the 2024 champions will be crowned and go on to represent SA at the World Finals taking place in Rio de Janeiro later this year. Hip hop heavyweight DJ Ready D says: “My history with breaking goes way back as far as the 1980s and competitions such as the BC One Cypher, national and international championships. “It’s important for me to be aligned to these competitions because it pays homage to the hip hop culture and it’s always awesome to see the evolution of the dance. This competition provides opportunities”.