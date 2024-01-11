In an unfortunate turn of events, music producer Black Coffee, aged 47, is currently receiving medical attention following an incident on his flight.
The artist's official media channels released a statement on Wednesday night, informing the public about the situation. Subsequently, fans have flooded social media with well-wishes.
According to the official statement from Black Coffee's team, the artist suffered severe blows to his body during the incident. As a result, he is currently undergoing observation at a clinic in the same city where the incident occurred.
The statement did not provide specific details about the nature of the incident or how it transpired.
Fans of Black Coffee have taken to various social media platforms to express their concern and send their best wishes to the world wide known artist.
@zizikodwa, the Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, wrote: “I wish you a speedy recovery @RealBlackCoffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world.
“I spoke to Black Coffee’s family last night who are with him. All the best in your recovery Mashiane, Zukuzela, Masiyana.”
@Maps_Welsh wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery. ❤👑🙏🏻 #Blackcoffee 🐐.”
@rocktheview: “We send our well wishes to Black Coffee, who was hospitalized after the private jet he was on encountered serve turbulence in South America.”
@Am_Blujay: “Get well soon Black Coffee... Speedy recovery grootman we thank God for life 🙏.”
@Siar_Maspila: “Speedy recovery King Mashimane 👑 @RealBlackCoffee #BlackCoffee.”
@EFFSouthAfrica also shared their well wishes: “ The EFF wishes Nkosinathi Black Coffee Maphumulo a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with you Black Coffee🙏🏾.”
@carelcuma: “Speedy recovery king, #BlackCoffee.”
