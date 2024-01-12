Does Trevor Noah have a new bae? The last time we saw the comedian with a lady by his side was a few years ago when he was in South Africa visiting friends.

This past festive season Noah was spotting out and about with a new woman, and rumour has it that the two are dating. According to The South African, gossip bloggers Maphepha Ndaba and Musa Khawula seem to think that the ex ‘The Daily Show’ presenter has been romantically linked to South African Zoë Mabie. Noah was in the country holidaying with friends.

One of his friends, Xolisa Dyeshana, posted a few snaps of their holiday together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @xolisadyeshana

In one picture, you can see Noah resting his hand on Mabie’s shoulder. The local beauty posted an Instagram reel captioned: “We love summer!,” showing snippets of the holidays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Leila Mabie (@zoemabie) In the reel, you briefly see Noah in the shot where they are out at an outdoor restaurant. On a previous holiday to South Africa, Noah brought US actress Minka Kelly along. The pair were dating at the time.

However, just a few months after the vacation, the couple split. At the time, a source said the pair were rocked by Noah being “too focused on work and didn’t have enough time for a relationship.”

Noah generally tries to keep his romances low-key, but since his split with actress Kelly, he has been linked to Grammy award-winning pop star Dua Lipa. The pair were photographed kissing in the streets of New York City after a cosy dinner date in September 2022.