A Cape Town toddler is once again sleeping peacefully after a good Samaritan helped replace her beloved Teddy Bear. Three-year-old Ziyah Jacobs made headlines last week after her family offered a reward to anyone who picked up her purple beertjie which was lost at the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations in the city centre.

At the time, ouma Juleiga Rorich, 66, said she accidentally dropped the toy while crossing Strand Street as they hurried to get home. She explained that the purple teddy was gifted to Ziyah when she was a baby and she was very attached to it. The granny says just a day after appearing in the Daily Voice, she received a call from mom Donna Steyn.

Three-year-old Ziyah Jacobs made headlines last week after her family offered a reward to anyone who picked up her purple beertjie. Juleiga says: “She [Donna] said her daughter had a teddy bear just like this one and we could fetch it. Ziyah just ran to the teddy and was so happy. “The mom did not want a reward but we gave her daughter a gift to say thanks. It was nice to see there are still good people who understand what we went through.” Nine-year-old Micah Steyn says Ziyah’s story saddened her and she was very happy to help.