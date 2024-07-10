Get ready for the bad weather to last until Sunday. That’s the warning from the South African Weather Service (SAWS), who yesterday issued a level 8 warning for disruptive rain tomorrow over Cape Town, Drakenstein, and Stellenbosch.

SAWS says 24-hour rainfall accumulations of 40 to 60 mm are expected, reaching 80 to 100mm in mountainous areas. This comes as the Western Cape is currently facing severe weather conditions, which have resulted in heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds. Thousands of people have been affected, roads blocked, trees uprooted and power outages in some areas.

Following a site visit in Dunoon, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City’s Roads Infrastructure and Stormwater teams were dealing with serious flooding across the City. The Mayor reports: “We have more than 70 neighbourhoods across the City that are currently reporting badly flooded roads and waterlogged houses, with more than 7 000 structures affected mainly in informal settlements.” One of the areas flooded is the Ottery Shopping Centre, whose parking area was under water for most of yesterday.

Meanwhile, Disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) has its teams working tirelessly to assist those affected across the province. Obstructions: A tree fell next to the N2 near Strand. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers GOTG project manager Ali Sablay said the estimated 22 350 persons were displaced and in need of assistance. Speaking from Drommedaris, Paarl, Sablay said: “It’s totally heartbreaking at the sight here of old people and children’s homes completely washed out.

“These people are looking for a temporary shelter. It's thousands of people.” Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, said they noted the Level 8 warning, which is rated as a low probability, but with potentially severe consequences should it materialise. The Liesbeek River canal at 12h00, Tuesday #CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/XkqtUsnz9e — Christian Eedes (@ChristianEedes) July 9, 2024 Bredell explains: “We are concerned about the possibility of flooding, mudslides and rockfalls, and as such urge people to remain safe, avoid unnecessary travel and keep informed through reputable news outlets.”