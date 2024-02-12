CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating a fatal drowning after an adult woman, believed to be a local, was discovered lifeless in the water offshore of Clifton on Sunday morning. This comes after police, NSRI, and the City had appealed to anyone that can assist in identifying (or providing information as to contact details for family) a white adult female (believed to be in her fifties), a swimmer at Clifton’s Second Beach, wearing a floral two-piece bathing suit, a yellow bathing cap, and purple speedo swimming goggles.

According to the NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon: “A group of local open water swimmers, while swimming offshore at Clifton’s Second Beach, noticed the female face-down in the water. They are commended for swiftly rescuing the lady to the shoreline and raising the alarm. “The Good Samaritan rescuers initiated CPR efforts and they were joined by a doctor at the beach at the time.” Lambinon said at 8.06am on Sunday, the CoCT (City of Cape Town) water rescue network was activated, initially due to reports of a drowning in progress but within minutes, witnesses confirmed that the Good Samaritans had rescued a lady to the shoreline and CPR was in progress.

“NSRI Bakoven medics, NSRI Table Bay medics, WC Government Health EMS, Netcare 911 ambulance services, Community Medics, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, the SA Police Service and traffic services responded. “SAPS WPDS (water policing and diving services) were alerted. “On arrival on the scene paramedics continued with advanced life support CPR, assisted by the off-duty doctor,” he said.

Lambinon said after all efforts to resuscitate the female were exhausted, she was declared deceased. “The body of the female was taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. “While it appears that the lady had been swimming at the time Police are investigating and an inquest docket has been opened by the police.