Schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg education districts will remain closed on Friday as extreme weather continues, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says. After a meeting with Provincial Disaster Risk Management, the decision was made to continue the closure of schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts, while schools in the other education districts were to reopen on Friday, said MEC David Maynier.

That meant that schools in the Cape Town metro districts, the West Coast Education District and the Eden and Central Karoo Education District would be open on Friday, unless the department head had granted approval to specific schools to remain closed, he said. “This decision is based on the interests of learner and teacher safety in the Overberg and Cape Winelands Education Districts, particularly with regard to travelling to and from schools. “Extensive rainfall has caused widespread damage to roads and flooding, affecting school transport routes. A number of schools have also reported flood damage to their premises.

“We have asked that schools in the Overberg and Cape Winelands Education Districts to inform their parents and caregivers of the continued closure tomorrow. These schools will reopen on Monday, 15 July 2024, unless communicated otherwise.” The Western Cape Education MEC, David Maynier, says schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg education districts will remain closed on Friday as extreme weather continues. Maynier said 17 schools across the province had reported disruption or damage to school infrastructure. “Last night’s heavy rains and strong winds unfortunately contributed to this figure.