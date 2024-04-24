A video of two skelms robbing a man at the Kenilworth Centre has gone viral. In the incident that happened on Monday morning just before 9 am, a 47-year-old man was robbed just outside the the mall's entrance on Doncaster Road.

CCTV footage of the robbery shows a man believed to be a security guard strolling through the automatic doors with two men following, one of them wearing a white kurta and koefiyah and the other one carrying a backpack. Before the two could enter the mall, they are approached by an armed man. Off-guard: Security outjie. picture screen grabbed The man in the koefiyah makes a run for it into the mall, while the man with the backpack is accosted by the armed suspect, who was wearing a cap and whose face was covered with a face mask.

In the video, the dief points his gun at the man, takes his firearm and orders him to take off the backpack. Another armed suspect appears and they grab the man’s backpack before running off. Police say the skelms fled in a silver Toyota Etios. The victim was believed to be the personal security guard of the man with the salaah top who was on his way to the bank.

It is understood that he had carried over R400 000 in the backpack. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Claremont police are investigating an armed robbery case. He reports: “According to the complainant, a 47-year-old male, he was walking towards the entrance of the mall with his employer.

“As they were busy talking he saw two unknown males [suspects] walking towards his employer and pointed a firearm to his head. “He was carrying a bag with an undisclosed amount of cash which they were about to deposit at the bank. “The suspect then took the bag and ran away with the contents.”

No shots were fired during the robbery. The video of the robbery was shared on Facebook where it was viewed over 200 000 times. Kenilworth Centre spokesperson Gouwa Waja says: “Kenilworth Centre can confirm that an armed robbery took place in our parking area at approximately 8.30 am on Monday, 22 April 2024.