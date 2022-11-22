Cops are investigating a case of robbery after a customer was mugged at gunpoint in the parking area of Kenilworth Centre on Monday.
Police spokesperson captain Frederick van Wyk says that at approximately 10.50am, the man was travelling from Athlone to the shopping centre.
“While he was still in the parking lot at the said mall, he was approached by two unknown males, both armed with firearms,” he explains.
Van Wyk adds that the skelms forced him to lie down on the ground and grabbed his bag containing his personal laptop.
“The males fled in a silver VW Golf 5 towards Athlone. The employee sustained no injuries,” he says.
“Robbery with a firearm case was opened for investigation.”
Kenilworth Centre management confirmed the incident in a statement after a video of the robbery started circulating on social media.
The clip shows the man approaching the entrance facing Doncaster Road, opposite the taxi rank, with several other mense about.
Armed robbery at Kenilworth Centre, Thursday 21 November. pic.twitter.com/zAwLrf0JxN— Robyn (inthe) Hood (@robynhoodcpt) November 21, 2022
Two men with guns run up to him and he falls to the ground, before they quickly grab his bag and run off.
“Kenilworth Centre confirms that an incident occurred when three suspects robbed a customer at gunpoint in the parking area at the mall. We are grateful for the SAPS and centre security who immediately responded to the incident. Fortunately, no customers, staff or tenants were injured," the statement read.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to anonymously contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111.