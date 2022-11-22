Cops are investigating a case of robbery after a customer was mugged at gunpoint in the parking area of Kenilworth Centre on Monday. Police spokesperson captain Frederick van Wyk says that at approximately 10.50am, the man was travelling from Athlone to the shopping centre.

“While he was still in the parking lot at the said mall, he was approached by two unknown males, both armed with firearms,” he explains. Van Wyk adds that the skelms forced him to lie down on the ground and grabbed his bag containing his personal laptop. “The males fled in a silver VW Golf 5 towards Athlone. The employee sustained no injuries,” he says.

“Robbery with a firearm case was opened for investigation.” Kenilworth Centre management confirmed the incident in a statement after a video of the robbery started circulating on social media. The clip shows the man approaching the entrance facing Doncaster Road, opposite the taxi rank, with several other mense about.