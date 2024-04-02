Members of a local football club have taken their footie skills to the big screen. The Schaapkraal-based Oasis FC “Reach For Your Dreams” club has six players features in a new movie called The Beautiful Game, based on the true life events of the Homeless Soccer World Cup.

The global event has been held annually for the last two decades and has brought thousands of people together. The movie premiered on Netflix on Friday. Lekker: New film is about Homeless World Cup. Picture supplied Head coach of Oasis FC and former Homeless World Cup player, Bongani Mathiso, says it was an honour to be part of the project.

“It was my debut in the film industry and what a great experience it was. “(I was faced with) a unique challenge of adapting to the operational terminology of filmmaking, (however), I adapted well. “I have a lot of respect for actors as the hours were insane and the amount of work that is put into making a movie,” he says.

He says he enjoyed working with director Thea Sharrock and the rest of the team. “A special thanks to Thea Sharrock for allowing us to express ourselves and bring a unique style as South Africans. “Credit should also be given to Oasis ‘Reach For Your Dreams’ for the opportunity, which my teammates and I grabbed with both hands,” he adds.

Oasis’ aim is to create opportunities for youth and adults and to keep them off the streets. Founder Clifford Martinus says: “When I got the call from the Homeless World Cup office about this opportunity, I needed to (identify) individuals who have been part of tournaments before and how this opportunity will possibly further assist in their own development. “Through commitment to the Oasis work and programmes, it made it easy to identify (players for the movie). As my team knows me, I will explore options and gaps especially if I feel that someone deserves a particular opportunity.”