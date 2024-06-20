Wynberg police need the assistance of the public to trace these two murder suspects. The two, identified by police as Siseko Joseph and Siyabonga Keneti, are wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Wynberg in April this year.

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg explains: “Wynberg police are seeking the assistance of the public to trace the whereabouts of two suspects Siseko Joseph and Siyabonga Keneti who are wanted in a murder case which was perpetrated on 23 April 2024. On the run: Joseph. Picture: supplied “On the mentioned date the victim and the suspects had an argument during which they assaulted him on the corner of Waterloo and Carhill Roads in Wynberg. “The victim died as a result of the injuries he sustained.”