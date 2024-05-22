The family of slain six-year-old Zakariyah Noble says they will continue to fight for justice to teach heartless gunmen who open fire on children a lesson as their son’s alleged killers return to court this week. After months of delays the family was informed on Monday at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court that a date for the case to be transferred to the Wynberg Regional Court had not yet been set.

Riaan Matthews, Keanan America and Chandler Harper were busted by the Anti-Gang Unit after the shooting on 16 October when Zakariyah was truck in the chest while walking with his uncle and cousins in Surwood Walk. Shot dead: Zakariyah, 6. Picture: supplied During their bail hearings it was revealed that an eyewitness told police they spotted all three suspects holding guns and opening fire on a group of people in the street. Magistrate Keith Le Keur later denied the trio bail.

The matter was postponed to 21 June. Dad Kieyamdien said they remain hopeful that justice will be served: “They are all still in custody and we are hopeful that the courts will make an example of them. “We miss Zakariyah everyday. We will always feel the loss but we are staying strong. This was our first Ramadaan without him and we all have such great memories.