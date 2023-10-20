The SAPS Anti-Gang Unit has made a breakthrough in the murder of klein Zakariyah Noble with the arrest of three men. Just three days after the six-year-old laaitie was laid to rest at the Pooke Road Cemetery, cops have charged the alleged skollies with the shooting which led to his death.

The Grade R learner from Turfhall Primary School, who dreamt of becoming a police officer, was shot while walking with his uncle and cousins along Surwood Walk, Hanover Park on Monday. FAREWELL: The janaazah of the Hanover Park boy. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) The child was rushed to Hanover Park Day Hospital where he fought to stay alive but sadly succumbed to his injuries. On Wednesday, thousands of mourners gathered for his janaazah. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said around-the-clock investigations led to the arrests of the suspects yesterday.

“In the early hours of Thursday morning, members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit arrested three men, ages 20, 21 and 30, in connection with the murder of the boy who succumbed to a gunshot wound to his upper body after he got caught in crossfire believed to be from rival gangs in the area,” Pojie explained. “The three suspects will make their first appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged. “Meanwhile, Philippi SAPS have increased visibility and intensified integrated crime prevention initiatives within identified crime hotspot areas to police and eradicate the spread of crime generators such as the illicit possession of firearms which threaten the lives of the community.”

SCENE: Boys relative shows a bullet hole. Picture: Leon Knipe Zakariyah’s aunt Aqeedah Pretorius, 25, says they are happy with the arrest. “There were so many people at the janaazah, we can’t even say [how many]. We are happy about the arrest and want justice for Zakariyah.” Zakariyah is the second child to be shot and killed in the same vicinity of Hanover Park known as ‘The Backstreets’.