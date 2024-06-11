A former student at the Western Cape College of Nursing in Athlone has taken the stand against convicted killer Luyanda Botha at the Wynberg Regional Count to reveal what happened on the night Botha allegedly tried to rape a fellow student. Five years after being convicted for the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, Botha appeared before Magistrate Anthea Ramos where he now faces a charge of attempted rape of a 21-year-old nursing student in 2014.

Former student Siphamandla Zibekile testified that on the night of the incident he was walking with a friend from a shop. He said as they were passing the residence of the victim they heard a scream and saw her running towards them. On trial: Luyanda Botha is back in court. Picture: Mahira Duval The victim had a white towel wrapped around her body and told them that someone held her hostage in the shower.

“She told them the person wanted to rape her. They went to look for the person but couldn’t find him. They then went to the security office to look at CCTV footage. “Security could see him entering the residence but could not see him leaving. He also confirmed that she was in shock. The witness did not personally see the person,’ says National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila. The investigating officer, Sergeant Oscar Dada, also took the stand and said the complainant was in shock and crying but there was ‘nothing out of the ordinary’ on her body or face.