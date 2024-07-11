Cops have arrested two wanted men in connection with truck hijackings and car theft. Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit conducted an intelligence driven operation which resulted in the apprehension of two wanted suspects.

“On Monday at about 2pm, the members received information about a wanted suspect that was spotted near Kraaifontein Civic Centre. The members proceeded to the identified address where they found 13 foreign nationals,” explains Van Wyk. “One of the suspects was identified as a suspect, who was positively linked to Worcester and Touwsriver truck jacking cases. These trucks were hijacked between Laingsburg and Cape Town on the N1. “The value of these three trucks was estimated to be around R40 million.

“The rest of the suspects were transported to Kraaifontein police station for questioning as none of them could provide documentation to be in South Africa legally.” Van Wyk says during the interrogation and profiling, it was revealed that one of the suspects was also wanted in a case of theft of a motor vehicle. “All the cellular telephones were seized as they contained incriminating evidence.