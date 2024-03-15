Two more people have been taken in for questioning as the police continue the search for missing Saldanha Bay girl Joshlin Smith. A source says the two people are close to the six-year-old’s mom Kelly, who has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and kidnapping.

The source says: “Two people were taken in by the police on Wednesday.” Police confirmed that they are questioning several people but remained tight-lipped about the investigation. This news came just hours after Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and mom of three Phumza Sigaqa appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The State dropped the charges against Sigaqa, citing a lack of evidence. Joshlin Smith has been missing since Monday, February 19. Picture: Supplied Asked about the people taken in for questioning, Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said: “Be advised that it is normal practice that during such intricate investigations, people of interest will be taken in for questioning or will be interviewed with the aim to solve such a case. “As such, in the interest of solving this case and finding Joshlin, we cannot disclose operational detail and give a blow-by-blow account as the investigation into finding Joshlin Smith unfolds as this can potentially jeopardise ongoing investigation. We shall communicate with you should more people be charged to appear in a court of law.”

Joshlin went missing on Monday, 19 February, after she was kept at home from school as she was reportedly not feeling well. Kelly claimed she left the little girl with Appollis, and when she returned home from work, the Grade 1 Diazville Primary learner was gone. Police confirmed a missing child’s case was only reported the following day.