A senior police officer stationed at the Manenberg Police Station was a victim of a smash-and-grab incident at Jakes Gerwel Drive, on Thursday, with the officer's pistol reportedly stolen. Sub-council chairperson Angus McKenzie said the incident occurred at the Langa Jakes Gerwel intersection during the morning.

McKenzie said the window of the victim’s white vehicle was smashed and the skelms took off with the victim’s handbag. “It has subsequently been established that the victim was a senior SAPS officer based at the Manenberg Police Station. “It is believed that her service pistol was in the bag and subsequently stolen,” McKenzie said.

“I am appealing to Langa SAPS officials not to leave any stone unturned in retrieving the firearm, bringing the criminals to book and lastly, for the sake of all commuters making use of the road to police these intersections.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and that Bishop Lavis Police Station is investigating a case of theft out of a motor vehicle. “Preliminary reports indicate that a woman in her 40s was driving in her motor vehicle on Jakes Gerwel Drive this morning (Thursday), in the direction of the N2 highway.

“When the vehicle was static at the traffic intersection at the corners of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Jakkalsvlei Avenue in Bonteheuwel, an unidentified man smashed the window of the motor vehicle and grabbed a bag from inside the vehicle. He then fled the scene into the nearby shacks.” When prompted, police would not confirm or deny that the victim was a police officer and that a firearm was stolen during the incident. Cape Argus however obtained confirmation that it was a police captain who was the victim of the smash-and-grab incident and that a service pistol was reported stolen during the incident.