Three Table View cops have been arrested for allegedly moering a suspect to death in holding cells. According to a source, the trio were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Monday following a lengthy investigation.

The source says: “The case dates back to late last year when the three officers, a Sergeant and two Constables, arrested two suspects for an illegal firearm somewhere in Table View. “Apparently there was an argument as one of the suspects protested against being arrested, saying he had no gun on him.” The source says the officers took the two men to the holding cells where the victim was assaulted.

The source adds: “He was apparently then moered in the cells. “The officers realised he was badly injured, put him in a police vehicle and took him to Dunoon clinic, but when they arrived he was already dead. “The matter was investigated and IPID arrested them for murder on Monday.”