Judgement in the bail application for the taxi boss accused of murder has been put on hold due to new evidence. Bonke Makalala returned to Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following his arrest on 9 December, while hiding at his motjie’s house in Pretoria.

Police said at the time of the arrest, he was in possession of an unlicensed firearm. He faces six charges, including murder and attempted murder. On 9 January, the court heard that he is a father of two sons who depend on him.

Bail judgement was expected on Wednesday. Instead, both the defence and State said they had new evidence they wished to present to the court and the case was postponed to later in February. During the bail application, prosecutor Nico Breyl revealed that the businessman tried to bribe officials in prison. Breyl said: “While in custody in Malmesbury, the accused offered the Correctional Services officers ‘Christmas Boxes’ but they refused.

“And instead they reported the attempted bribery.” Breyl told the court that Makalala should remain in jail as his release will endanger the safety of the public. He says: “The accused is involved in serious violent crimes; on more than one occasion, he was arrested with illegal firearms, and he faces a premeditated murder charge.