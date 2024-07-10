The taxi driver accused of killing Mitchells Plain sisters Nurah and Nishaat Thomas has made another legal U-turn. On Tuesday the court heard that Likhona Mgidi fired his lawyer after apparently initially agreeing to plead guilty.

Mgidi faces charges of culpable homicide and negligent driving. He was driving without a driver’s licence at the time of the incident. He appeared in the Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Tuesday, more than a year after the tragedy. Mgidi jumped a red robot and crashed his Toyota Quantum van into the Opel Corsa the girls’ father was driving.

The family were on their way home. The fatal accident took place on 3 March 2023 on the corner of Merrydale and Westport Avenue, Portlands. Tragedy: Nurah & Nishaat. Picture: supplied Nishaat, 6, died on impact, while little Nurah, 2, passed away in hospital two days later.

After a string of postponements, the trial was again dealt a blow after Mgidi terminated his Legal Aid service. According to his former legal counsel, Nicole Brink, who addressed the court, she had been under the impression that her client would be pleading guilty in terms of section 112 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 1997. However, during a lengthy recess, Brink was informed by her client that her mandate had been terminated and that he would appoint a private attorney from Cape Town.

This decision left Magistrate Mary Jacwa puzzled as there was no new legal representation to come on record for Mgidi at the court on Tuesday. In pain: Thomas siblings’ parents. Pictures : Tracy-Lynn Ruiters The State confirmed that it had been in contact with his new laywer, who indicated that she didn’t receive financial instructions yet from him. Jacwa gave Mgidi until Friday to get his ducks in a row.

Meanwhile, the witnesses who had been summoned to testify were informed to return to court on 2 September 2024. Outside court, the girls’ upset father, Abduragmaan Thomas, said Mgidi’s legal shenanigans is taking a toll on the family. He said: “It's like he is taking chances, he doesn’t want to take responsibility.

“Every day is a struggle for us to live normally. I hope justice gets served no matter what the outcome is.” Mgidi was granted R3 000 bail in March 2023 and has also previously terminated the mandate of his legal counsel. Abduragmaan says they were going to agree with Mgidi’s plea deal, but reconsidered as he wanted 12 months of house arrest under the supervision of a probation officer.