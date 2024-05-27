Authorities have clamped down on skelms hiding out in the Bo-Kaap area of ‘The Kraal’. Two men were busted on Friday after cops received information about theft out of a car in which multiple items were taken.

Their arrest comes after Law Enforcement officers radioed the City’s camera CCTV control room and requested that they be on the lookout for the suspects. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the officers were soon informed that two suspicious persons were seen entering The Kraal, and were concealing items under their clothing. He said the Law Enforcement members were guided to the shack by CCTV controllers.

“Now aware of their approach, occupants of the structure were heard hurriedly trying to hide items inside. “With officers entering, one occupant was still in the process of changing his clothes, in an attempt to prevent himself from being identified,’ Smith said. The stolen items which included an Apple laptop and a bag were found but the suspects claimed that they had 'found the bag' and picked it up.

Smith said: “Both suspects were arrested, upon arrival at the police station, the complainant was there and was just completing his case docket. Upon seeing the items, he confirmed it as his and was positively identified by him confirming the login details and accessing the laptop.” Ebrahiem Christian, chairperson of Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch, said the majority of skems just hide out in The Kraal or Quarry areas, and don’t actually live there. According to Christian, unemployment and homelessness are some of the biggest problems in these areas.