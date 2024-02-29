Cancers survivors in Mitchell’s Plain are getting a boost thanks to a Strandfontein mom who is spreading hope and awareness in the Cape Flats communities. This weekend Vivienne van der Schuur and her team will be hosting the annual Relay for Life at Westridge High School coupled with a special dinner to treat survivors.

The mother of four who was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago says she hopes to not only raise awareness but also create support for many survivors who are suffering in silence as they recover. Details: All event’s information Her own journey started in 2021 when she felt pain in her left breast. “At the time the doctor said maybe it was because of my work or taking strain as I was a bus driver but then two lumps were discovered and I went to Groote Schuur Hospital. After a biopsy they informed me that I had stage 3 breast cancer and recommended a mastectomy. After an operation and radiation I am now in remission and was named the Cansa Relay For Life Survivors chairperson.”

Vivienne says during home visits and by managing several support groups she learnt that many survivors do not get help from their families. “I recently spoke to a woman who told me how her family provided no help on the days she was sick or couldn't cook and just told her not to make her problem theirs. But you know, kanker kom soos ‘n dief in die nag. It can happen to anyone and very suddenly, and so with the relay and the dinner we want to reach out to survivors and their families.” The Relay will start at 6pm on Friday and will be held at Westridge High School. Entry is R1000 for a team of 10 to 15 members. For spectators the cost is R30 for adults and R20 for children.