A quick-thinking taxi driver in Claremont foiled a robbery and helped authorities make an arrest at the intersection of Rosmead Avenue and Chichester Road at the weekend. The City’s traffic enforcement ghost unit were on patrol when they spotted the taxi driver disregarding a directional arrow on Friday, which left them surprised as the driver clearly spotted them before committing the offence, said safety and security mayco member, JP Smith.

“They pulled him over and during an interview the driver informed them that two men had boarded the vehicle earlier and not only threatened him but also demanded money from the rest of the passengers. “He said the men claimed to have a firearm,” Smith said. Given briefing: JP Smith. Picture: supplied Officers immediately arrested the two suspects and a search revealed that both were armed with knives.

They also had drug paraphernalia in their possession. “The suspects, aged 21 and 33, were detained at Claremont SAPS on charges of robbery, intimidation, and possession of dangerous weapons. “Officers interviewed the passengers who were unharmed, although shaken up by the incident, and who confirmed what the taxi driver had told the officers,” Smith said.