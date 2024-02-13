One year after the tragic death of Oshwin Andries, Stellenbosch FC planted a tree to remember the young soccer star. Oshwin’s life was cut short just days before his 20th birthday after he was stabbed with a sharp object during a get-together in Klapmuts.

He succumbed to his injuries six days later. Now, a year after his death, his legacy continues to live on at the club where he came through the junior ranks. Last Thursday, the club planted a tree and unveiled a new bench in his honour at their training base at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport.

In honour of the one-year anniversary of Oshwin Andries' passing, Stellenbosch Football Club planted a tree to remember the young soccer star. In attendance were Oshwin's mother, Natasha, other family and representatives from various Stellenbosch FC supporters' branches, as well as players and staff members. Natasha says the club has continued to support her since her son's death. Natasha explains: "I think it was a grand gesture from the club. They have also placed a bench there for whenever I feel sad, then I can go sit there.

"I'm very thankful for this. It just shows that the club hasn't forgotten my child. "They said we should never forget him and he will always be in our hearts. His banner also travels everywhere with the team."

“I’m very thankful for this. It just shows that the club hasn’t forgotten my child. “They said we should never forget him and he will always be in our hearts. His banner also travels everywhere with the team.” During his short-lived career, Oshwin was part of Stellies’ Diski Challenge and Premier League Next Gen-winning teams in 2021, before breaking into the first team at the age of 18.