The mother of a popular Mitchells Plain mechanic whose body was found in the boot of his car says the holy month of Ramadaan will never be the same without her son again. Ridhaa Sasman, 30, was murdered in June 2023.

His body was found tied up with rope and cable ties in the boot of his Renault Mégane in Morgan Village. He had been stabbed multiple times. The father of two’s body was found three days after he was reported missing by his family when he didn't return home after dropping off one of his workers. His family received a lead when people tried to sell them Sasman’s takkies.

Ridaah Sasman and his white Renault were found in the driveway of a house in Sunset Road in Morgan Village. Picture: Leon Knipe Ridaah Sasman and his white Renault were found in the driveway of a house. Picture: Leon Knipe This led them to the home of the accused, where the grim discovery was made in their front yard. Marwaan Martin and Gaarieth Galant appeared in Mitchells Plain Regional Court on Wednesday where they face a charge of murder. They were supposed to get a trial date, but the case took another U-turn as a new legal aid lawyer, Nicole Brink, came on record for Martin.

The case was postponed to next Thursday. Martin was remanded at Pollsmoor Prison as he previously abandoned his bail application due to several other pending matters against him. Galant is out on R6 000 bail.