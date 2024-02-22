A creative skollie from Parkwood who made a shotgun at home was busted after he was spotted by eagle-eyed cops. The 29-year-old suspect was caught in the early hours of Tuesday by officers from Cape Town Central SAPS who were on the hunt for suspects in Parkwood.

Police spokesperson Wynita Kleinsmith says the officers noticed the suspect among members of the Americans gang as he wysed his homemade weapon. “Colonel Ashley Petersen and his team were in Parkwood when they spotted him. They immediately realised it was a homemade gun and as they approached, the group dispersed but they got hold of him and arrested him. “On arriving at the station and inspecting the firearm, they found that it even had a firing pin and one shotgun round inside.”

HOMEMADE: Bit parts Kleinsmith says the contraption was made up of old gun parts and pipes to create the barrel. “These homemade guns are very dangerous because the people putting it together don’t really know what they are doing. Hy is baie creative but these weapons create a problem because they can jam or even explode​.” Kleinsmith says in the days leading up to the arrest, residents in Parkwood had reportedly heard a shotgun being fired during the night.​