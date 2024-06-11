The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says they are concerned about the shootings of the police officers in Cape Town. This after Constable Thabiso Sigadla, 35, who was off-duty, was shot and wounded while walking with his girlfriend in Symphony Way, Leiden, Delft on Sunday evening.

Acting Popcru provincial secretary Xolile Marimani says: “Our heart goes out to the family and colleagues of the brave police officer who was senselessly shot by criminals. As we speak he is fighting for his life. “This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the dangers and risks that our law enforcement officers face everyday as they work to keep our society safe. “May the officer recover quickly and those responsible be brought to justice.”

Marimani says the officer was shot three times: “He was shot in the back, leg and the arm. “We stand firm on the position that says that any shooting of a police officer should be treated with a very serious response but not only from the police but the justice system and correctional services. “We also appeal to our members to always be vigilant while performing duties even if they are off-duty because these criminals are always on the hunt for police officers.”