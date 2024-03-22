Award-winning Bonteheuwel barber Adiel Salie is getting behind RX Radio to help sustain the children-led station. For the past seven years, RX Radio has been keeping young patients company at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

However, the unique award-winning radio station faces closure due to a lack of funding, despite members’ efforts to raise money. In the latest attempt, popular barber Adiel, who is also the father of RX Radio reporter Kauthar and the owner of Gentspride Barbershop in Bontas, will be hosting a barber competition in collaboration with Wahl on 29 September. RX Radio will be the sole beneficiary of this event.

Adiel says Kauthar was admitted at Red Cross at the age of seven for Nephrotic syndrome and a kidney transplant, and was part of the first group of kids who piloted the station. Her kidney transplant was not successful and she is currently on dialysis. Kauthar Salie. Picture: Supplied The dad says: “I have 20 years’ worth of experience in the industry and I can think of no better way to give back to RX Radio other than putting my skills with the blade to the test in a locally-supported barber competition.

“My vision is not only to garner funds for a much-needed cause, but also to showcase the amazing local talent in a wide range of categories such as street style, best colour, patterns, fastest fade, speed and precision, etc.” It will cost R300 per category to enter. Adiel adds: “Moreover, I would like to appeal to my Muslim community to please donate to this initiative during the holy month of Ramadaan.”