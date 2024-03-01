The hijacking of an elderly woman who was busy taking groceries out of her car in front of her home in Crawford was caught on camera. On Wednesday morning at about 10:30am the 72-year-old auntie was standing by the front passenger side of her Hyundai Atos when a young man wearing a black hat and maroon top walked past.

In the minute-long CCTV footage, the man walks slowly past the woman while checking her out. He stops for a few seconds and then turns back to the ouma with a weapon in his hand. He can be seen rukking her keys and the shocked auntie tries to take it back.

He keeps pushing her away as she tries to get her keys back and then shoves her so hard that she flies through the air and lands on her back and hits her head in the street. The hijacking of an elderly woman who was busy taking groceries out of her car in front of her home in Crawford was caught on camera. Picture: Screengrab The hijacking of an elderly woman who was busy taking groceries out of her car in front of her home in Crawford was caught on camera. Picture: Screengrab As the shocked vrou tries to get up, a motorist in a silver car stops to assist while her neighbour holding a broom stands in front of the car in a bid to stop the hijacker.

Another man in a dayglo vest also tries to stop the skelm bit he revs hard and speeds off, nearly knocking down the neighbour with the broom. A video from another angle shows that there were two other witnesses wearing blue overalls but they are standing where they can’t be seen by the victim and the suspect. Though the footage only shows one hijacker, the police confirm that they are in fact looking for two suspects.

The hijacker is believed to be from Hanover Park. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “Lansdowne police are investigating a hijacking case following an incident in St Kilda Road, Crawford on Wednesday in which a 72-year-old female’s vehicle was taken. “According to reports the victim was off loading groceries from her vehicle when she was approached by two unknown suspects who demanded the keys of the vehicle and sped off with the vehicle. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”